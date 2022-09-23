Aston Barclay forges DMS remarketing alliance with Navigator

Aston Barclay chief revenue officer Mark Hankey. Credit: Aston Barclay.

Aston Barclay has formed a new partnership with dealer management services (DMS) provider Navigator to enhance remarketing processes.

The partnership will lead to the integration of Aston Barclay’s remarketing services into Navigator’s software platform.

The collaboration will enable Navigator’s dealer customers running 300 sites to pass dealer part exchanges into Aston Barclay’s auction network with a single click.

Dealers already doing business with Aston Barclay can use the functionality instantly and other customers will be to open accounts on the auction platform.

Through the partnership, Aston Barclay and Navigator aim to reduce the time taken by dealers to dispose their unwanted or overage stock.

As soon as a used vehicle is assigned to the auction platform through Navigator’s vehicle stock management system, it will be available for sale both online and physically at any one of Aston Barclay’s auction centres.

All the aspects of the sales including vehicle collection, pre-sales preparation, marketing, onward vehicle delivery and payments, will be managed by Aston Barclay.

DMS Navigator managing director Simon Verona said: “We are delighted to make our mutual customers’ lives easier, offering access to Aston Barclay’s award-winning auction platform and conversion rates.”

Aston Barclay chief revenue officer Mark Hankey said: “Aston Barclay is enriching the relationships it has with its customers, making their remarketing processes as efficient as possible.

“These technology-led solutions enable our dealer partners to focus on the things they are good at; selling cars, while we take care of their disposals and generate strong residual values.”

Earlier this month, in its research, Aston Barclay found that semiconductor shortage could permanently alter the wholesale used car market.