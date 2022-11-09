Automotive retail expert Neil Smith partners with Autofinity

Former Imperial Cars operations director and Cazoo retail operations director, Neil Smith has partnered with Autofinity in a bid to help dealers implement the technology to pool multiple data sources and create one information silo for each vehicle in stock, according to a press release.

As a board advisor and associate consultant, Smith will help Autofinity develop its platform and extend its integration capabilities whilst improving the customisation of individual dealership and group requirements. He will also be an integral part of Autofinity Transform Consulting, a recently launched service that identifies how dealers can optimise data flow through system integration alongside a dealer systems audit to understand platform value and connectivity, the press release said.

Autonfinity connects the multitude of disparate systems at work in each dealership collating vehicle data to create one rich information depository, which in turn feeds online marketing channels including the dealer’s own website and OEM sites.

Smith said: “Autofinity’s vision was something we had been focused on at Imperial from 2015 when we took the brave decision to develop our own bespoke coded DMS from the ground up. The DMSs available to us at the time and even still today are not capable of delivering what was needed for a dynamic, accelerating, volume-driven used car retailer.

“Even today with all the technological advances accelerated by the pandemic and other more recent challenges, the main DMS providers still have not risen to this challenge. The products that Autofinity have developed deliver that ‘one view of the truth’ for vehicle sourcing, preparation, pricing, stock management and multi-platform publishing.”

Smith runs his own automotive consultancy, Moitorvait Limited, which works with tech suppliers, lenders, start-ups and vehicle retailers across small to large independents, supermarkets and franchised dealer groups.

Andy Whitehair, CEO of Autofinity, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership as it will enable us to better shape our product suite to suit the exact needs of individual dealers and help us to enhance our technology in keeping with market demands. Our goal is to be one step ahead of dealer requirements and develop far more agile practices, Neil’s experience and insights will help us achieve that at a far quicker pace.”

