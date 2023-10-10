AutoProtect Group appoints Peter Carter as Head of Compliance. In leading the Group’s compliance activities, Peter will spearhead the development and implementation of all compliance activities across the Group.
These include internal compliance, the leadership of the iComply programme and management of the business’ network of Appointed Representative retailers.
At the heart of Peter’s role is ensuring that AutoProtect Group meets and exceeds its regulatory requirements while upholding good conduct and culture. At the same time, these same principles will also apply to his role in championing similar best practices are embraced by the business’ dealer partners – all to ensure compliance, good customer outcomes and enhanced partner performance.
Peter joins AutoProtect Group from a senior public sector compliance role. Before this, he had six years of automotive experience implementing F&I and GDPR compliance in dealerships across the UK.
Commenting on his arrival at AutoProtect Group, Peter reflects: “I’m impressed with the innovative projects and plans that lay ahead of us and look forward to working collaboratively internally and externally with our partners, building on my previous experience in process improvement to achieve the business and our partners’ objectives.”
Effective from 3rd October 2023, Peter’s appointment completes our restructure following Tara Williams’ move from Chief Compliance Officer to her new role as Chief Revenue Officer within the business earlier this year.
Graeme Nieman, Chief Executive Officer, comments on Peter’s appointment: “I’m thrilled to welcome Peter to our business. His experience, industry knowledge, and passion for compliance make him a perfect fit to lead this business area in future success. I’m confident that he will continue to uphold the high standards we’ve become known for, as well as charting his horizons for compliance across the organisation and our clients.”