Richard Hardie, the North-East based dealer group, has agreed an exclusive one-year remarketing deal with BCA. Richard Hardie has been serving new and used car customers in the North-East for five decades with dealerships in Sunderland, Ashington and Silverlink, Wallsend operating franchises for MG, Fiat & Abarth.
Richard Hardie will offer around 500 vehicles over the duration of the deal, with sales staged twice weekly via the BCA Online sales programme, featuring a wide range of part-exchange cars with all eligible vehicles offered with BCA Assured. Richard Hardie will also adopt BCA Dealer Pro, the easy to use vehicle appraisal app that allows for the part-exchange process to be managed quickly and efficiently, whether in the showroom or remotely.
The launch sale will take place on Monday 11th December with stock located at BCA Newcastle. BCA customers nationwide can bid on Richard Hardie vehicles every Monday and Wednesday via BCA Online and the BCA Buyer app.
Nick Hardie, Director, Richard Hardie, commented “BCA is the clear market leader in delivering innovative online remarketing programmes that maximise digital engagement and deliver the best possible buying power for our stock. This new partnership with BCA will deliver an efficient, sustainable and profitable remarketing platform to support our part-exchange activities and contribute to Richard Hardie’s continued growth.”
Craig Purvey BCA CCO commented “We are delighted to launch this new remarketing programme with Richard Hardie which will offer our buyers a regular source of desirable and saleable stock every week. BCA sales are exclusively online, giving our customers the easiest access to the widest choice of stock in the wholesale market with thousands of vehicles available to purchase daily. We look forward to working with Richard Hardie to build and refine our remarketing partnership going forwards.”
