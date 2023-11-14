British Gas has today announced it is offering electric vehicle (EV) owners a year’s worth of free home charging available to new customers of its Hive chargers. Customers will benefit from up to 8,000 miles of free EV charging, all you need to do set your ‘Ready By’ time and plug in.

The offer is available to new and existing British Gas electricity customers who have a smart meter and purchase one of Hive’s EV Chargers. Customers don’t need a specific tariff and chargers can be ordered with or without installation by British Gas, either through Hive or one of its partners. For customers that don’t yet have a smart meter, British Gas will even install one for free.

Gav Murray, Director of Hive at British Gas, says: “We are on a mission to do all we can to make greener home solutions more affordable and accessible. As more electric vehicles hit the road, we want to make sure the right products are available for those who are able to make the switch and encourage as many people to do so as possible.

“Electric vehicle uptake is a key part of the UK’s drive to net zero. Our FreeCharge proposition not only supports this uptake but, by shifting charging to when demand on the grid is at its lowest, we’re accelerating the journey towards a greener future.”

FreeCharge can be activated in the Hive app and British Gas will reimburse customers for electricity used in this mode on their energy bill, with savings tracked through the Hive app. Charging works by using British Gas’ technology to schedule charging, usually overnight, when electricity demand is quietest.

The offer comes as the demand for EVs continues to grow in the UK with households looking to make greener choices. Research by British Gas recently revealed that almost four in five people (78%) say that they are willing to make changes in their own homes to tackle climate change, and more than one in three (35%) said they would install a home charger to power an EV.

