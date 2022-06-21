Cambridge & Counties Bank names new asset finance chief

Cambridge & Counties Bank, which specialises in property finance, has appointed Glen Christie-MacAllan as its new head of asset finance.

Christie-MacAllan, who has more than two decades of experience in the asset finance sector, will replace Simon Hilyer.

Hilyer will now move to a new position within the bank, with focus on broker-based offering.

Christie-MacAllan is joining Cambridge & Counties Bank from Shawbrook Bank, where he was director of intermediary business.

Previously, he also held senior positions at Aldermore and Hitachi Capital, among others.

Cambridge & Counties Bank chief development officer Simon Lindley said: “We’re delighted to welcome someone of Glen’s calibre and experience to the team.

“Asset finance is a primary driver of growth for us, and we see great opportunities to support businesses as they themselves look to invest for growth.

“Simon Hilyer has played a significant role in growing our asset finance proposition and we’re delighted to be keeping his expertise within the bank,” Lindley added.

Cambridge & Counties Bank noted that it registered ‘strong’ demand in FY2021 for its asset finance and classic car loans and the demand continues even in the current fiscal year.

Christie-MacAllan commented: “There is heightened demand from businesses, and the finance brokers that work for them, for competitive asset finance funding. Through our tailored lending approach, Cambridge & Counties Bank is very well positioned to serve this market.”