Dealers across Europe are selling cars thanks to the latest AI (artificial intelligence) technology. According to a statement by the company, Auto retailers in Sweden, the UK and across Europe are moving stock at a more rapid rate thanks to Phyron’s new ‘always on’ paid video ad platform, 100% powered by AI and automation. All of this with no input or effort needed by dealer staff, with the AI platform essentially becoming a retailer’s outsourced video marketing team.
Marcus Malmberg, head of digital at Swedish dealer Bilbogalet said: “I didn’t think I’d be saying this 12 months ago – but AI technology is helping us to sell more cars. We’ve been using Phyron’s automated video creation and media buying services and the results have been phenomenal. The technology has really come on massively in the last year or two and is changing the way we work, helping us to achieve more sales while saving valuable time and resources.”
Phyron’s AI paid video ad platform analyses half a million cars daily, producing bespoke videos for each and every car in a dealer’s inventory designed for popular social media channels such as Meta, Youtube or TikTok. The software also takes care of all media buying and bid management for these social media platforms and offers 5x longer time spent online, a 90% recall rate, and helps dealers reach audiences that invest the majority of their online time in watching videos (82%) instead of static content.
Scottish retailer Your Ford Centre says “skyrocket” using Phyron’s video ad platform. Jim McQuade, digital business director, said: “Switching to Phyron’s video ads has expanded our reach beyond expectations, and it’s so cost-effective. We’ve gone from advertising a few cars with static ads to video ads for over 50 cars with minimal effort. Thanks to Phyron, we’ve tapped into new audiences and skyrocketed our engagement using video.”
Phyron CEO and co-founder Johan Sundstrand commented: “Simply put, AI helps dealers sell more cars. With these results, the idea of relying on static imagery for advertising now seems outdated. People have become massively focused on video content, and AI technology can now produce stunning car videos, 100% automatically, and push them across social media platforms 24/7. We see this as just the start of what AI can do for the auto retail industry.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData