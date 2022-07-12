carwow launches used car retail website for dealers

carwow, a marketplace for buying new and used cars, has announced the launch of a new dealer website.

The website will allow dealers to buy used car stock from customers across the UK.

carwow stated that the new site’s architecture and functionality have been influenced by input from motor retailers and it builds on the foundations of Autoi/Wizzle platform, which was acquired a year ago.

The new website has a ‘listing card’ feature that allows dealers to view each vehicle’s details and anticipate any costs that may be incurred before resale.

Related

The listing cards include imagery of the vehicle, provide a proposed selling price and any existing offers already placed for the vehicle.

Dealers can also access detailed information about each listing such as seller notes and third-party checks.

carwow chief operating officer John Veichmanis said: “We have seen a huge uplift in stock going through the platform since we acquired Wizzle and, one year on, we are delivering a ground-up overhaul – shaped by dealer feedback.

“Our new website offers a fully optimised user experience both on desktop and mobile, providing the opportunity for dealers to view and buy quality used cars wherever they are.

“Over the past year more than 38,000 cars have been bought by dealers through carwow, and over 1.7 million registration plates have been entered. We have learnt a lot, and will continue to consult with the trade to speed up further developments.”