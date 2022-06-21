carwow appoints new managing director for UK

carwow has named new UK managing director. Credit: carwow.

Online car marketplace carwow has appointed Sally Foote as its new managing director for the UK, in a bid to bolster support for motor retailers.

In her new role, Foote will be responsible for all aspects of the UK business, from commercial and operations through to acquisition and account management, the company said.

She will lead a team of more than 50 people and report to the company’s chief operating officer, John Veichmanis.

Foote, who has over two decades of digital solutions experience, is joining carwow from GoCompare, now part of Future PLC.

As vice president of eCommerce, she led the product, innovation and marketing divisions at GoCompare.

Prior to GoCompare, she held the position of chief innovation officer at Photobox. She was responsible for the development of new revenue lines and physical product development.

Earlier, Foote also held positions at The Guardian and The Times and Sunday Times.

Veichmanis commented: “It’s wonderful to have Sally join the team at this important stage in our evolution. Across the entire business, we’re super focused on building new capabilities and services to help our partners source and sell quality used stock online in parallel to our investments in our new car selling platform.

“Sally’s experience across product, marketing and online operations will be invaluable to us as we seek to help more dealers and brand partners leverage the significant growth in online engagement that we’ve seen over the last 12 months.”

Foote is joining carwow at a time when the company is looking to accelerate growth by enhancing its new and used car offerings for motor retailers, OEMs and consumers.

Foote said: “As more and more of our dealer and OEM partners focus on building high growth online distribution strategies, carwow is uniquely placed to help our partners connect with millions of consumers that are looking to sell their old car and buy a new one.