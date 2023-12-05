New Volvo XC40 – exterior detail

Carwow, the online car changing marketplace, has announced the winners of its annual Car of the Year Awards for 2024, putting a spotlight on some of the cars most likely to be in demand next year and helping to drive enquiries for its 4,000+ retail partners.

Volvo has taken the coveted ‘Car of The Year’ accolade for its EX30 model which, in the words of Mat Watson, Chief Content Officer at Carwow, “proves that an exceptional car doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.”

Carwow awarded the title of ‘Brand of the Year’ to Lotus for its “automotive ingenuity, demonstrated across its latest three models,” while the prize for ‘Most Anticipated New Car of 2024’ goes to the MG Cyberster, thanks to its “forward-thinking design and performance.”

The Carwow Awards were created to recognise and celebrate excellence in automotive product development, while also helping to drive demand for its dealer and OEM partners.

According to a satement by the company, Carwow’s editorial team has reviewed hundreds of vehicles, and has selected stand-out winners across 12 categories spanning the breadth of customer needs and desires. As in previous years, this year’s winners were chosen by the Carwow content team, which has decades of combined experience and expertise in reviewing and testing cars.

Mat Watson, Chief Content Officer at Carwow, said: “To help buyers make the best choice for them, we’ve looked at everything from price and performance, to efficiency, comfort, and practicality – things that really matter to car buyers.”

Sally Foote, Chief Commercial Officer of Sell My Car at Carwow, added: “We hope our winners list not only gives anyone considering what car to drive in 2024 the certainty they need to make that change but will help drive consumer demand for our dealer partners too.”

The verdicts delivered by Mat Watson

Volvo EX30, Carwow’s 2024 Car of the Year: “Volvo has absolutely smashed it out of the park. The little EX30 is the best all-round electric car, and the best all-round car of 2023 and is priced to appeal to the head, as much as the design and driving experience appeal to the heart. It’s got such charm and character and is another persuasive argument for anyone thinking about going electric.”

Lotus, Carwow’s 2024 Manufacturer of the Year: “Lotus is right back on form and it’s great to see. The Emira is peak Lotus: light, responsive and fun; the Eletre shows that the British brand isn’t scared to embrace the future with a really impressive electric SUV; and the new Emeya saloon gives me plenty of reason to think the company has a bright future.”

MG Cyberster, Carwow’s 2024’s most anticipated new car: “The Cyberster is exactly the car we’ve all hoped for from MG – a brand riding the crest of the EV wave like almost no other. The electric two-seater sports car looks fantastic and the performance figures reckon 0-60 in three seconds could be on. We’re all very excited to get behind the wheel in 2024.” said Watson.