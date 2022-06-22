CAS hires new portfolio manager to roll out new asset finance products

CAS’ new portfolio manager Oksana Lekhnovska. Credit: Corporate Asset Solutions.

Corporate Asset Solutions (CAS), a provider of asset finance services, has appointed Oksana Lekhnovska as portfolio manager to help launch new products.

Lekhnovska in her new role will work on the new Block Discounting and Unit Stocking products, the company said.

Oksana recently forayed into asset finance and wholesale funding space after spending many years in commercial banking industry.

Commenting on the appointment, CAS sales director Richard Baker said: “Having worked with Oksana before, I know not only how valuable and effective she is, but what a great team player she is.

“Oksana’s experience is going to be invaluable as we launch the new Block Discounting and Unit Stocking products and I very much look forward to working with her again.”

She is joining CAS from a rival company, where Oksana was responsible for managing everyday monitoring of a Block proposition.

In her previous job she was responsible for managing originator relationships, auditing and controlling facility drawdowns.

Oksana said: “I’m really pleased to have made the move to join the team at CAS and to use the experience I gained previously to launch the new products.

“At my former employer in the commercial banking services department, I specialised in raising all types of finance documents and managing the transaction through to pay-out and activation.

“I helped to grow and build the Block Discounting team as the Admin Lead and Audit Support, structuring documents and processing drawdowns while also conducting quarterly audits on all clients.”