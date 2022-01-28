Cazoo agrees €80m acquisition of Italian retailer brumbrum

Cazoo has agreed the acquisition of brumbrum, a digital car retailer and subscription platform based in Italy, for a sum of €80m.

Founded in 2016, brumbrum is based in Milan and has grown to a team of over 180 staff, including at its 40,000 square metre vehicle preparation site in Reggio Emilia, which has the capacity to refurbish over 15,000 cars annually. The business offers hundreds of vehicles for sale, finance or subscription for delivery across Italy.

Cazoo will acquire brumbrum for €80 million in a mix of cash and Cazoo shares and the transaction is expected to complete in the coming days. Following its recent launches in France and Germany and its acquisitions in Spain and Italy, Cazoo will now have a strong presence across each of the 5 largest European markets for used cars.

Alex Chesterman, founder and chief executive of Cazoo, said: “brumbrum is the leading online car retailer and car subscription player in Italy and has built a great team, culture and business and much like Cazoo in the UK, it has been pioneering the shift to online car buying in Italy.

“We are expanding into key European markets at a faster pace than anticipated and this acquisition will accelerate our launch plans in Italy so that we can deliver better selection, value, quality and convenience to consumers when buying or subscribing to their next car in Italy. I look forward to welcoming the brumbrum team to Cazoo and working with them to deliver the best car buying experience to Italian consumers.”

Francesco Banfi, founder and chief executive of brumbrum, added: “We have built a very strong team with excellent commercial relationships at brumbrum and I am very proud of what we have all achieved so far. The combination with the Cazoo platform and brand will significantly enable us to grow the Cazoo service in Italy.”