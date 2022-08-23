CBVC Vehicle Management offers leasing support to LV=’s ElectriX

CBVC Vehicle Management has managed to procure 600 cars specifically for ElectriX. Credit: CBVC Vehicle Management/ ElectriX/ LV= General Insurance.

CBVC Vehicle Management, a fleet management firm, is offering leasing know-how and online platform to electric vehicle platform ElectriX.

ElectriX, which is backed by UK-based insurance firm LV= General Insurance, aims to make the transition to EV as simple as possible.

The platform provides customers with information about EVs, and the ability to lease, charge and insure their vehicles.

CBVC Vehicle Management is running the end-to-end leasing journey for the insurer’s platform, which includes a co-branded website to help drivers find the right EV as per their requirements.

It will also provide extensive information and guides on topics, such as ownership, operating costs, and charging.

ElectriX head of EV communications Gill Nowell said: “We want to take the hassle out of electric car ownership which is why we are giving drivers who are thinking about making the switch access to useful information, products and services, demystifying some of the common jargon used and to be a source of truth when it comes to zero tailpipe emission driving.”

CBVC Vehicle Management will cater to both consumers and businesses. It has managed to procure 600 cars specifically for ElectriX.

The tie-up is expected to spur demand and CBVC Vehicle Management has recruited some nine staff for its Burton upon Trent-based customer services team.

CBVC Vehicle Management managing director Mike Manners said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working together with ElectriX. We are very proud to be partnering with LV= General Insurance to provide the leasing platform and full in-life lease management for ElectriX customers.

“ElectriX not only makes things very easy for the customer but also provides access to a great range of new vehicles right now.”