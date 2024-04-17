This agreement follows Octopus’s recent procurement deal with BYD to supply EVs. Credit: wellphoto/Shutterstock.

Chinese state-owned carmaker Chery Automobile has forged a strategic partnership with UK-based Octopus Electric Vehicles to lease its Omoda electric vehicles (EVs).

This move marks the Chinese company’s latest effort to penetrate the European EV market.

It collaboration will provide Omoda drivers with access to Octopus’ EV services, including specialist tariffs, home charging solutions and a roaming charging network.

It is expected to deliver significant savings for drivers, with Octopus claiming over £500 annual fuel cost reductions when using their ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ tariff.

This smart charging system, powered by Octopus’s ‘Kraken’ technology, allows customers to schedule vehicle charging times via an app.

Additionally, Omoda drivers will benefit from the Octopus Electroverse roaming service, which simplifies charging across Europe with a unified access card and app, consolidating charges into a single bill.

Omoda has already established 60 retail and aftersales partnerships in the UK, with ambitions to increase this to 100 by the end of the year.

Octopus Electric Vehicles CEO Fiona Howarth said: “We have entered the most exciting time for the UK electric car market, with new tech-enabled, green cars hitting our roads every month – offering drivers more choice, at a range of prices, mileage options and specs.

“Omoda has big plans for the UK and we’re delighted to partner with them across our entire Group, helping drivers make the switch as easy and cheap as possible.”

OMODA UK executive vice president Victor Zhang said: “As a new name to the UK we know we have to earn the trust of British car buyers. Octopus is an industry-leading and well-respected company, partnering with them is a key element in making sure we can offer our EV customers the very best experience in an important area of their ownership. With Octopus Electric Vehicles we have one of the best platforms to introduce new buyers to our EV models ”

This agreement follows Octopus’ recent procurement deal with BYD, another major player in the Chinese EV industry, to supply EVs to UK customers over the next three years.

BYD has also selected Octopus EV as their preferred provider for salary sacrifice schemes.