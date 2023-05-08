Sehgal will spearhead the international team of asset finance lawyers, which includes 125 people. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

UK-based law practice Clifford Chance has named partner Zarrar Sehgal as the new head of its Global Asset Finance Group, replacing William Glaister.

In the new role, Sehgal will spearhead the international team of asset finance lawyers, which includes 125 people.

This team offers advice to customers while working with the company’s global corporate, tax, insolvency, litigation as well as regulatory practices.

Sehgal has expertise in acquisition financing, and export credit agency-supported financings.

He also has expertise in leveraged leasing, secured lending, in addition to structured financing.

Besides, he leads Clifford Chance’s Global Transport & Logistics sector group and jointly heads the Global Financial Markets group in the Americas.

Sehgal has secured a place in the Legal500’s Hall of Fame in the US for Transport: Aviation and Air Travel – Finance.

Clifford Chance global Head of Financial Markets Emma Matebalavu noted: “Zarrar is renowned industry-wide for his knowledge and expertise, having worked extensively on some of the most complex asset finance transactions in the market globally.

“I am delighted to announce his appointment to lead the Asset Finance group which is a core element of our world-leading, award-winning international finance practice.

“I am confident that Zarrar will build on the stellar legacy of our brilliant global assets team by leading with absolute focus and dedication to our clients globally and I really look forward to working with him in his new role.”