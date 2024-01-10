Close Brothers Motor Finance raised £5,601 to provide gifts for sick and underprivileged children over Christmas, as part of Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas – the largest toy appeal in the UK.
The ongoing cost-of-living crisis, coupled with high inflation and rising energy costs have continued to put financial strain on many families throughout the UK. For a lot of families, Christmas significantly adds to the pressure and becomes unaffordable, which is why for the sixth year in a row, Close Brothers Motor Finance has taken action and partnered with Cash for Kids to support their appeal.
With the support of colleagues, friends and family, Close Brothers Motor Finance has raised £5,601, which includes £425 of employee matched giving, as well as donating over 650 gifts to benefit children in the local community.
The money and presents donated by Close Brothers Motor Finance have ensured children in the local community were able wake up with a smile on their face at Christmas, providing a significant contribution to the appeal which has helped Cash for Kids provide gifts to a staggering 312,063 children over the Christmas period.
The appeal spans the entirety of the UK, and every pound and present donated as part of the campaign stays within the area it was donated, ensuring that every donation benefits children in the local communities of donors.
Seán Kemple, Managing Director at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “The generosity of the team at Close Brothers Motor Finance makes me immensely proud of everyone in the company, who have once again done everything they can to support the Mission Christmas appeal.
“Despite tough economic conditions and financial challenges, our staff members have gone out of their way to make sure children in the local community get a visit from Santa, and have presents to open on Christmas day. This is a fantastic cause and I’m always amazed by the effort put in by all of our colleagues to do what they can to help those in the local community who are less fortunate than themselves.”
