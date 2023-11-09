Close Brothers Motor Finance has raised over £2,000 for automotive charity, BEN, by taking part in the ‘Bangers4Ben’ rally.

Each year, Bangers4Ben requires teams to buy a vehicle for less than £750, theme it as they please, and drive more than 2,000 miles over 4 days in a European location selected for the rally. At the end of the rally, vehicles are auctioned with all proceeds going to BEN. Since its inception, Bangers4Ben has raised over £500,000 for the charity.

This year, Close Brothers Motor Finance Director of Commercial Partners, John Cassidy, and Director of Partner Operations, Simon Winslow, took to the road to raise money in their topical ‘Barbie and Ken’ themed car. Alongside garnering financial contributions, John and Simon dressed and drove their banger to and around the Emerald Isle, Ireland, as part of the 15th year of Bangers4Ben, organised by BEN and The British Motor Show to raise funds and awareness.

BEN strives to support the lifeblood of the automotive industry by acknowledging that the industry is people-led and aims to provide support at every juncture. With help from the network, Close Brothers Motor Finance successfully doubled their target of £1,000, raising a total of £2,009 for BEN. Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, many workers are experiencing hardship and some people do not have the facilities to cope. Rising inflation means people will resort to cutting down on costs to afford necessities, and may be struggling to pay bills.

Close Brothers Motor Finance’s participation in Bangers4Ben helps to ensure BEN continues to provide tailored support to people of the automotive industry.

John Cassidy, Director of Commercial Partners at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “We are committed to supporting BEN, who make a significant difference in the automotive community. We’re delighted to have taken part in this year’s event, and go the extra mile to raise funds and awareness, and to do what we can to support automotive colleagues through difficult times. Without the support of our colleagues, friends and families, we would not be able to support BEN’s mission.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“We had great fun with the theme and decided to celebrate one of the biggest films of the year. And our Barbie themed car looked fantastic. A huge thank you to BCQ Solutions for kindly donating the stickers for our car! We combined our creativity and determination to compete in Bangers4Ben and smashed our initial target. I’m proud of our efforts and the significant contribution we have been able to make to BEN, to allow them to continue to do vital work and make a big difference.”