Cosworth is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Wilding as Managing Director of the company’s Advanced Propulsion and Full Vehicle Programmes division, Delta Cosworth. Wilding joined the company on November 6th, 2023 and is based at Cosworth’s Silverstone facility.

This strategic move is a natural continuation of Cosworth’s journey of developing a large and diversified range of high-performance, alternative propulsion solutions.

Wilding brings almost 30 years of experience to support the growth of the business, focusing on full vehicle programmes, advanced propulsion systems and high-performance battery solutions. Wilding was headhunted by JLR in 2020 to lead a newly established Propulsion department within Special Vehicle Operations, dedicated to the delivery of high-performance ICE and BEV powertrain systems for Halo vehicles.

Prior to this, his 25 years’ experience at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains culminated in the position of Head of Automotive Division and Chief Engineer. During this time, he was instrumental in the delivery of numerous significant programmes, including the Kinetic Energy Recovery System. This brought exceptional, groundbreaking hybrid technologies to Formula One for the first time, and was raced in 2009 season by the Vodafone McLaren Mercedes Formula One team. Following on from these programmes, Wilding headed the delivery of the HV battery for Mercedes-AMG’s first electric vehicle: the Mercedes-AMG SLS E-Cell and latterly the hybrid Formula One powertrain for the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar.

According to a statement by the company, Delta Cosworth has been part of the UK’s booming motorsport industry for almost two decades. As well as being highly proficient in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance battery solutions, the company has diversified into the development of other sustainable propulsion applications, such as the Cosworth Catalytic Generator. It has embarked on a number of new projects in recent years, including partnerships in the defence industry with Babcock and the Defense Innovation Unit.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The appointment of Wilding marks the beginning of the next chapter for Delta Cosworth. The company plans to continue the growth of its existing advanced propulsion and full vehicle capabilities.

Wilding replaces outgoing Managing Director, Simon Dowson, who departs the company after almost 20 years. Cosworth extends its thanks to Dowson for his contribution and wishes him the best for his next venture.

Wilding said: “I am very excited to be joining Cosworth at such an important time in its history. The company is already in an active pursuit to become the leader in the industry, and I believe my experience in growing skilled teams in this area will help to realise these great ambitions. Cosworth’s developments in electrification are incredibly exciting, and only just beginning to demonstrate the levels of growth I think we can achieve. Everyone has been very welcoming – it is a real sort of family feeling – and I cannot wait to truly get stuck in and continue the Cosworth legacy.”

Cosworth CEO, Hal Reisiger, said: “Simon brings extensive OEM experience into our business, which will underpin the next growth chapter for our Advanced Propulsion and Full Vehicle Programmes offering. It shows the continued momentum of Delta Cosworth as we continue to broaden our reach and demonstrate our capabilities and expertise in new and established markets. We’re delighted Simon shares our same vision and drive to achieve this. As Simon Wilding comes in, I would like to thank Simon Dowson for his commitment to Cosworth after the acquisition of Delta Motorsport – he has been a hugely valuable member of the senior leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his next venture. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Delta Cosworth.”