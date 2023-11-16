Cosworth is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Wilding as Managing Director of the company’s Advanced Propulsion and Full Vehicle Programmes division, Delta Cosworth. Wilding joined the company on November 6th, 2023 and is based at Cosworth’s Silverstone facility.
This strategic move is a natural continuation of Cosworth’s journey of developing a large and diversified range of high-performance, alternative propulsion solutions.
Wilding brings almost 30 years of experience to support the growth of the business, focusing on full vehicle programmes, advanced propulsion systems and high-performance battery solutions. Wilding was headhunted by JLR in 2020 to lead a newly established Propulsion department within Special Vehicle Operations, dedicated to the delivery of high-performance ICE and BEV powertrain systems for Halo vehicles.
Prior to this, his 25 years’ experience at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains culminated in the position of Head of Automotive Division and Chief Engineer. During this time, he was instrumental in the delivery of numerous significant programmes, including the Kinetic Energy Recovery System. This brought exceptional, groundbreaking hybrid technologies to Formula One for the first time, and was raced in 2009 season by the Vodafone McLaren Mercedes Formula One team. Following on from these programmes, Wilding headed the delivery of the HV battery for Mercedes-AMG’s first electric vehicle: the Mercedes-AMG SLS E-Cell and latterly the hybrid Formula One powertrain for the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar.
According to a statement by the company, Delta Cosworth has been part of the UK’s booming motorsport industry for almost two decades. As well as being highly proficient in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance battery solutions, the company has diversified into the development of other sustainable propulsion applications, such as the Cosworth Catalytic Generator. It has embarked on a number of new projects in recent years, including partnerships in the defence industry with Babcock and the Defense Innovation Unit.
The appointment of Wilding marks the beginning of the next chapter for Delta Cosworth. The company plans to continue the growth of its existing advanced propulsion and full vehicle capabilities.
Wilding replaces outgoing Managing Director, Simon Dowson, who departs the company after almost 20 years. Cosworth extends its thanks to Dowson for his contribution and wishes him the best for his next venture.
Wilding said: “I am very excited to be joining Cosworth at such an important time in its history. The company is already in an active pursuit to become the leader in the industry, and I believe my experience in growing skilled teams in this area will help to realise these great ambitions. Cosworth’s developments in electrification are incredibly exciting, and only just beginning to demonstrate the levels of growth I think we can achieve. Everyone has been very welcoming – it is a real sort of family feeling – and I cannot wait to truly get stuck in and continue the Cosworth legacy.”
Cosworth CEO, Hal Reisiger, said: “Simon brings extensive OEM experience into our business, which will underpin the next growth chapter for our Advanced Propulsion and Full Vehicle Programmes offering. It shows the continued momentum of Delta Cosworth as we continue to broaden our reach and demonstrate our capabilities and expertise in new and established markets. We’re delighted Simon shares our same vision and drive to achieve this. As Simon Wilding comes in, I would like to thank Simon Dowson for his commitment to Cosworth after the acquisition of Delta Motorsport – he has been a hugely valuable member of the senior leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his next venture. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Delta Cosworth.”