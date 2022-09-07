Daimler Truck Financial Services launches UK operations

The Daimler Truck Financial Services UK team with managing director Nick Andrews (pictured centre). Credit: Daimler Truck Financial Services UK.

Daimler Truck Financial Services, a unit of German truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck, has launched its operations in the UK as part of its growth strategy.

The financing services provider noted that it will look to accelerate the uptake of alternatively-fuelled vehicles via its sustainable solutions.

Daimler Truck Financial Services plans to offer a range of purchase and leasing products to cater to the needs of clients operating commercial and passenger-carrying vehicles.

It is also planning to launch insurance packages in the UK in 2023.

Apart from the UK, the firm also has operations in 11 markets and six continents.

In 2022, it plans to expand operations in Turkey and Spain followed by Germany and France.

Daimler Truck Financial Services CEO Stephan Unger said: “We are very happy to welcome our new colleagues in the UK. UK is an important market for us and plays a key role in our global strategy. All over the world, we see growth opportunities for new finance products and service solutions to support the transfer to e-transportation or in connectivity services.”

The launch followed the spin-off of Daimler Truck from its former parent entity Daimler AG in December last year. Managing director Nick Andrews is leading the new UK team.

Andrews said: “This is a tremendously exciting time to be launching our new business, not least because of the alternative fuels revolution now underway. UK operators can already choose battery-electric rigid trucks such as the FUSO eCanter and Mercedes-Benz eActros.

“Transformative products like these require new and innovative approaches to the business of funding their acquisition and operation. We will support our customers on their journeys to a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly future, by offering leasing, financing and insurance products tailored to these new technologies.”