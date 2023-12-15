Dealers should prepare for a potentially higher level of scrutiny from regulators following news today that complaints about motor finance agreements have doubled, says iVendi.

The Financial Ombudsman Service reported that complaints increased by 115% to 4,622 in the third quarter of 2023, saying they were increasingly hearing from people worried about whether they can pay their motor finance deals.

Richard Tavernor, COO at iVendi, said that the figures were worrying for dealers who provided motor finance – and strongly underlined the need to ensure watertight processes were in place that didn’t just ensure consumers were being treated correctly but could also evidence this fact.

“With Consumer Duty having been in place for several months, the retail motor industry is paying more attention to responsible lending than ever before and these complaints will largely have been related to deals made under older regulations.”, said Richard.

“However, they are still likely to create a degree of impetus for the regulator to ensure that responsible lending is taking place and dealers should be ready for the possibility of a much higher degree of scrutiny as a result.

“Processes need to be sound and robust, with impartial audit trails available that evidence how dealers are doing everything that the regulations demand to ensure that consumers are treated with transparency and fairness.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Richard pointed out that the Financial Ombudsman Service’s report indicated that more than 90% of complaints were being raised by “professional representatives”, meaning claims management companies, but that the percentage upheld from this source was very low at 8%, compared to 42% for those brought directly by consumers.

“We’re clearly in a time when the cost of living crisis is having a massive effect on personal finances and some people will be struggling to pay their motor finance every month. Those people deserve sympathy and most motor finance companies recognise the situation and will provide them with help in a variety of ways”, he said.

“However, the high rate of professional representation allied with the low uphold rate suggests that most of the drive for the complaints themselves are coming from claims management companies. It would be understandable to take a cynical view of this – and the Financial Ombudsman Service itself is launching a consultation on this issue – but the fact remains that these complaints will be dealt with in the same manner as any other by the regulator and dealers need to be prepared for investigations.”

Richard added that following the introduction of Consumer Duty, iVendi was confident that dealers across its client base were providing consumers with a more compliant and therefore more transparent and fair approach to motor finance.

“We’ve been working on Consumer Duty with our dealers since it was first announced and have both extensively modified existing products and introduced innovative new ones to help them meet the new regulations as exactly as possible.

“Certainly, much effort has gone into providing an auditable trail for each consumer which shows all of the major touch points and should prove invaluable in the event of a complaint. Our view is that dealers whose processes and technology do not provide this reassurance are very much leaving themselves open to successful complaints.”