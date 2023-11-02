Motability Operations, a UK leasing company, has partnered with ev.energy, a smart charging software provider, to empower disabled EV drivers with smart charging benefits and rewards as well as educating them with information on their energy consumption.
During the first half of 2023, Phase 1 of the trial saw over 100 Motability Scheme customers – providing over 700,000 disabled people with the means to exchange mobility allowances for mobility solutions – seamlessly integrate ev.energy’s intuitive smart charging software into their daily EV charging routines.
The primary objective of the project was to gain data-driven insights into the charging behaviours of disabled EV drivers within the Motability Scheme. These insights are invaluable for delivering tailored advice to ensure these drivers maximise the benefits of electric mobility.
One of the largest discoveries from the trial was the willingness of drivers to change their energy consumption and charging behaviours when provided with easy to understand information and a simple and easy to use mobile app. The increase in smart charging adoption represents a win for drivers, Motability, and the energy system alike and demonstrates the positive impact that this technology can have.
Additionally, the trial learned how drivers shifted behaviours to rely much less on public charging infrastructure – with only 33 percent using the public network during the trial period, compared to the national average of 59 percent. This underlines the significance of accessible home charging solutions in promoting inclusive mobility for all.
Data analysis reveals that Motability customers tend to charge their EVs between 4pm and 10pm, mirroring the national average charging behaviour.
According to a statement by the company, the trial showcases the tangible advantages of ev.energy’s smart charging software, with participants enjoying monthly savings ranging from £13 to an impressive £128. Motability customers embraced the cost-saving technology, with 87 percent actively utilising the smart charging feature – surpassing the national average observed by ev.energy.
Edward Curwen, Innovation Manager, Mobility Operations, said: “We believe we have a responsibility to help our customers make the most of their switch to an electric vehicle. What this trial shows is that by testing new technologies and solutions we can find ways to make our customers’ lives a little easier and save them money. More importantly this just feels like the beginning. I’m confident there are more opportunities to find benefits for our customers in this space.”
Kathleen MacLean, Head of Growth at ev.energy, comments: “Having fair and equitable access to electric vehicles is a huge part of our core mission and we believe that no one should be denied using technology that makes driving cheaper and greener. It has been a real joy to work with the team at Motability and to gain insights and understanding of how we can refine and improve our services for disadvantaged drivers. We are not just shaping the future of EV charging, but also ensuring that it is inclusive.”