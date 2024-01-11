Yvette Giannini has been appointed as managing director at DriverCheck, part of the Compliance division of the Ebbon Group, as the Glasgow-based business looks to enter its next phase of expansion and development.
Reporting into Robert Pilkington and Craig Gibbin, joint CEOs at the Oxford-based automotive technology solutions provider, Giannini has added both sales and marketing functions to her role as Managing Director.
“In many ways, this was a natural progression for Yvette and is richly deserved. Her appointment will also enable the members of her senior team to further expand their roles and we wish her, and them, all possible success for the future,” commented Robert Pilkington.
“I’m very excited to take on this new role and responsibility, and to help take DriverCheck into the next phase of its development, while maintaining an emphasis on the further refinement of our existing products and services,” said Yvette Giannini.
“Our focus will continue to be on providing a first-rate, professional, automated system of licence and compliance checking that we have become nationally renowned for; and providing highly efficient managed services for our clients to remove the administrative and operational burdens of licence checking and grey fleet management from their daily activities,” added Giannini.
DriverCheck provides managed services including licence checking and grey fleet services to businesses which want to focus on these key areas of operation.
According to a statement by the company, a 1,200-strong client base includes a host of household names in the insurance, utilities and automotive sectors.
Last year, the business appointed Andy Smith as head of sales, aimed to further expand its management team. Further appointments are now planned.
Group joint CEO, Craig Gibbin, added: “The new offices, plus additional recruitment in the pipeline along with a complete technology update and refresh, all combine to underline our ongoing commitment to DriverCheck.”