Half of car buyers expect it will take them longer to research and make a decision when buying an electric vehicle (EV) than it currently does for fossil-fuelled cars, according to eBay Motors Group’s Consumer Insight Panel.

Overall, 50% of buyers surveyed said they expect to spend either “a little” or “considerably more” time buying an EV than they currently do for petrol or diesel cars.

Less than a third (29%) expect to spend the same amount of time in the process. Although a fifth (21%) expect the process to be faster.

More women (56%) than men (48%) expect to spend longer in the EV buying process.

The research also found as many as 27% of current EV owners expect to spend longer searching for their next car, although 38% expect the process to be quicker.

“Transitioning from combustion engines to electric is a big step for car buyers, which is why half expect to spend longer in the purchasing journey than they currently do,” said Lucy Tugby, Marketing Director of eBay Motors Group.

“Furthermore, our research shows a quarter of current EV owners expect to spend more time choosing their next EV than they would a combustion engine vehicle, possibly a reflection of the growing choice available on the new and used markets.

“When it comes to EVs, dealers have an important role to play to make online searches as frictionless as possible by providing clear, detailed and supportive information about the cars they are selling.

“They also need to ensure showroom staff can talk authoritatively about the vehicles they are selling and appreciate that customers may require a little more time to be ready to buy,” she said.

