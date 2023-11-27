eBay Motors Group has rebranded as MOTORS with immediate effect.

Under the direction and investment of new ownership, the dealer facing eBay Motors Group brand and consumer facing Motors.co.uk brand, have come together as a single entity – MOTORS.

The business will continue to offer dealers access to multisite advertising across eBay and Gumtree, with no immediate changes to their advertising packages.

From today the MOTORS website sheds the .co.uk branding it has carried since launch 15 years ago, and debuts a fresh new identity, with a vibrant green theme. An all-new MOTORS mobile app will follow in early 2024.

Commenting on the rebrand, CEO Barry Judge, said: “The market for buying and selling cars has fundamentally shifted, so it is time to rethink how advertising platforms best support their consumer and trade audiences.

“Rebranding our operations as MOTORS provides an opportunity for us to drive the business forward and expand our role as a key partner for car retailers across the UK.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“The last two years have seen considerable change across the business with new ownership and increased investment. What has never changed is our focus on helping dealers reach in-market car buyers cost effectively. By aligning under the MOTORS brand, we are doubling down on our commitment to growing as both a consumer site and as an industry partner.

“We know from our latest Digital Touchpoints Survey that buyers are visiting more websites than ever before, currently averaging 4.2 compared to 3.5 in June 2021, which is why it is important for us to continue to provide retailers with a single access point to multisite advertising through our partnerships with eBay and Gumtree. This ensures we reach audiences at scale to fulfil our commitment to deliver cost-effective vehicle advertising.

“The MOTORS advertising proposition reaches consumers at various stages of the car buying cycle, delivering high quality sales enquiries and compelling market intelligence to help dealers succeed.

“Financially stretched car buyers are more anxious today about making the right decision around fuel types, makes, models and retailers; as a business we recognise it can be an overwhelming landscape to navigate. With MOTORS being one of the UK’s largest destinations for car buyers, we will be doing more to cut through the chaos by giving buyers everything they need and nothing they don’t,” said Judge.

The rebrand is part of the ongoing investment in the dealer advertising business following its acquisition in 2021 by O 3 Industries and Novum Capital.

Daniel Ozen, President of O 3 Industries, said: “We are incredibly proud of the important role that our advertising platform plays for car dealers. We believe that by investing further in the MOTORS business, we will be able to significantly grow the value we deliver to dealers. Our philosophy is simple, we believe that we will be successful if we help our dealers be successful in their day-to-day business.

“Under our ownership, we have invested heavily in people, technology and marketing. We intend to continue this investment to unlock the full potential of MOTORS for car buyers and our dealer partners.”