Ebbon appoints managing director for automotive unit

Ebbon Automotive managing director Justine Hawkins. Credit: Ebbon.

Ebbon Group, an automotive technology solutions provider, has appointed Justine Hawkins as the managing director of its new unit Ebbon Automotive.

Ebbon Automotive is one of three recently launched business units as part of the group-wide restructuring.

It comprises solutions such as Leaselink, an e-procurement platform; moDel, a new vehicle delivery solution; and Stockviewer, a campaign management solution.

In her new role, Hawkins will also be responsible for growing the group’s international operations in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy.

Hawkins said: “We are growing the business at a time of great change within the industry, not just with our existing, long-established and market-leading core solutions that the fleet and leasing market knows so well, but in new areas, countries and customers, especially the vehicle manufacturers, along with new market channels – both B2B and B2C.”

Ebbon’s second business is Ebbon Compliance, which offers fleet compliance services via its Derby-based Licence Check and Glasgow-based DriverCheck.

The third business launched by Ebbon is a research and development arm, called Ebbon Intelligence.

It has been established to develop new products and solutions aimed at tackling current and future issues facing the global automotive community.

To support the new businesses at the group level, Ebbon has appointed Steve Larkin as group technical director.

Ebbon Group joint CEO Robert Pilkington said: “We believe our three newly branded business areas more clearly define our aims and objectives as we continue to develop and expand the business.”

Ebbon Group fellow joint CEO Craig Gibbin said: “While we will continue to focus on organic growth and the development of our international interests, we are also firmly set on a policy of strategic acquisition and fully expect to be able to make another key announcement within the next 12 months which fits seamlessly with the Group’s ambitions.”