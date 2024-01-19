Moving Intelligence, a secure asset tracking, sustainable fleet management and smart mobility firm, announces its partnership with Echoes.

The combined group will serve customers across 10 European countries with 500,000 connected active assets projected by year-end.

According to a statement by the company, Echoes provides fleet management and security solutions by directly connecting to OEM inbuilt telematics units without hardware, thus reducing installation costs, the downtime of any fleet as well as the cost to manage and cost to serve for fleet operators.

Echoes integrates across a wide spectrum of new vehicles (>90%) with its OEM compatibility consistently growing. The company is based in France with the majority of its footprint outside of its home country, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, Italy, Spain, and the Nordics.

The strategic transaction anticipates the structural trends taking place in the field of connected mobility. Combined, Echoes and Moving Intelligence will aim to provide the full comprehensive suite of advanced telematics solutions across security, fleet management, non-powered asset tracking and sustainability to a client base spanning rental/leasing, dealerships, enterprise as well as SME customers.

Moving Intelligence’s CEO, Patrick Horst, comments: “We are extremely proud to partner with Echoes, the fast-growing market leader in connected vehicle solutions. Echoes is the future, allowing us to connect directly to the customer’s vehicle without installing additional hardware. It expands our geographical reach, the scalability of our offering as well as the services we can provide and, in parallel, meaningfully reduces the cost and installation downtime for fleet owners. This is a win-win proposition for our customers, and we are already working hard to onboard the Echoes functionalities onto our platform and vice versa.”

“This combination is a perfect fit for our customers and partners”, adds Mathieu Chènebit, president of Echoes, “by adding top quality security products to our portfolio, but also benefiting from the existing strong footprint in Europe including local support and partnerships, OEM data and a certified device will offer our customers the best of both worlds.”

