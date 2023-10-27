Vestel, a Turkey-based electronics manufacturer, launched its third Vestel-branded EV charger in 2023 targeting the UK market.
The EVC06 is a low-cost, commercial urban fast DC charging station offering high-speed, multiple output charging at up to 60kW.
According to a statement by the company, the EVC06 tops out the 2023 Vestel range with a high-value, fully featured DC charging station that leverages Vestel’s EVC expertise, and economies of scale from its 1.3m square metre manufacturing facility. The result is an easy-to-use commercial fast charger that reduces the cost of equipping commercial car parks, retail premises and public spaces with EV charging facilities.
Matthew Lang, Managing Director of Vestel UK, says: “Alongside the residential and light commercial EVC04 charger and the small-business focused EVC10 dual-output model, the EVC06 is a powerful fast charger designed to offer fast charging in commercial premises and public spaces.”
The EVC06 is a 60kW DC fast charger with 22KW AC output for AC-only vehicles, offering dual split load charging as standard or optionally with a third output. Fully featured with local and remote load management, a 10.4” touchscreen interface, RFID, an optional credit card module and a fully guided user interface, the EVC06 is the perfect solution for repowering existing AC locations for the latest fast-charging electric vehicles.
“The 2023 Vestel charger line-up is already shaking up UK EV charging market,” adds Matthew.
“We now have a range of products that offer full UK regulation compliance, our enviable reputation for engineering and reliability, and unrivalled value thanks to our in-house design and large-scale manufacturing facility. For customers across Europe, we carry stock or build to order in Europe, ensuring the shortest lead times for even the largest EVC installation projects.”
The Vestel factory in Manisa, Turkey is fully compliant with strict European sustainability and environmental regulations. According to the company, the reduced distance from Turkey to anywhere in Europe also significantly reduces the transportation carbon footprint of every Vestel charger compared to products made in Asia and then shipped to Europe. The factory can produce over 700,000 EV chargers per year and continues to supply OEM as well as the new Vestel brand products.