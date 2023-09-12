Bramble Energy, a hydrogen fuel cell provider, welcomed members of the European Parliament to explore its fuel cell technology at IAA Mobility in Munich.

Andreas Glück and Andrey Kovatchev, Members of the European Parliament, representing the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), were welcomed to Bramble Energy’s stand to discover how its hydrogen technology can play a pivotal role in Europe’s clean energy future.

With the European Commission having set the goal for a climate-neutral Europe by 2050, as well as the Fit for 55 challenging target of reducing gas emissions in the EU by 55% by 2030, policymakers have identified low carbon hydrogen as an essential energy for this to become a reality.

Bramble Energy CCO, Vidal Bharath, and Business Development Director, Carsten Pohlmann, hosted the two MEPs across two days, showcasing Bramble’s patented Printed Circuit Board Fuel Cell (PCBFC™).

According to a statement by the company, this technology offers a breakthrough in the hydrogen sector with huge scalability, significantly lower cost than traditional fuel cells, and quicker route to market.

As well as hosting Members of the European Parliament to its stand, Carsten Pohlmann delivered a presentation on Bramble Energy, providing insight into the growth of the business and how the team has developed its technology.

Throughout the event, Bramble showcased its technology from IAA Munich’s Startup Zone, presenting the versatility of the PCB-X™ and its applicability to a breadth of mobility sectors, ranging from automotive and energy storage, through to marine and rail.

Vidal Bharath, Bramble Energy Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “We are delighted to have hosted two Members of the European Parliament at our stand at IAA Mobility Munich. The hydrogen agenda has never been such a hot topic, and this was a great opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge technology to some of Europe’s key decision makers, who are taking considerable interest in hydrogen solutions as a viable means of sustainable mobility.”

Bramble Energy has recently opened its new headquarters, featuring a leading Hydrogen Innovation Hub to support the development of fuel cell technology and continuous growth of the business as it provides a lower-cost and higher speed route to the hydrogen economy.