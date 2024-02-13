Europcar has introduced a new long-term van rental solution in the UK to provide businesses with cost certainty and flexibility.
The new offering’s rate includes all expenses such as maintenance and servicing, aligning with the benefits of a commitment-light rental agreement.
It is part of Europcar’s long-term van hire solutions and is available for the entire van fleet, which includes various models and specifications to meet diverse business needs.
This solution caters to different mileage requirements and comes with free delivery and collection to either business or home addresses.
Clients will only be charged a pre-advised fee if they return the car early in the second or third year, and they must commit to a minimum of 12 months.
Europcar UK Vans & Trucks director Keith Shorter emphasised the importance of commercial vehicles to the UK economy, especially in the face of current challenging operating conditions for businesses.
Shorter commented: “Many businesses are telling us that they like the flexibility of rental for one, two and even three years, rather than committing to outright purchase or other less flexible lease-style solutions. However, when looking at a rental solution they also require certainty over costs.
“We are therefore offering an all-inclusive rate. Customers sign up for one or two years and the rate will not change during that period regardless of any additional costs for servicing or maintenance. They can even cap the price for a third year. It delivers important peace of mind in the current uncertain economic climate.”
In June 2022, Green Mobility Holding, a consortium led by Volkswagen Group, acquired a significant stake in Europcar, which is listed on Euronext Paris.
Europcar operates globally in over 140 countries and manages major brands such as Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, and Ubeeqo, providing a wide array of car and van rental services.