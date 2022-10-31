Charging infrastructure needs investment to drive EV uptake, experts say

As of 1 October 2022, the UK had 34,637 public electric vehicle charging devices. Credit: Paul Brennan from Pixabay.

Experts in the UK opine that the government needs to invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet net zero targets, Express has reported.

According to Zuto director of lenders Joanne Robinson, the availability of EV charge points was crucial for the transition to EVs.

Robinson has warned that if the government does not invest in infrastructure and workforce soon, it could lead to serious consequences.

“Charging an EV needs to be quick, easy, and convenient so that it can fit around the consumer’s lifestyle. For some people, an EV may not tie in with their lifestyle due to obstacles with charger availability and range,” she said.

Robinson added that the government’s efforts to improve the charging infrastructure and make it more accessible will support EV uptake by reducing “hesitancy”.

Furthermore, she said automotive industry players should start preparing now or they risk missing out on the “soon to be lucrative” used EV market.

As of 1 October 2022, the UK had 34,637 public electric vehicle charging devices, which comprise 6,395 “rapid” chargers and 19,746 “fast” chargers.

This is an 8% increase in the total number of installed devices in comparison with 1 July 2022.

Experts have also urged the authorities to take steps to make EVs more accessible at the entry level.

Specialist Motor Finance managing director Simon Bayley said: “There needs to be more flexibility within the Consumer Credit Act (CCA) finance agreements to facilitate customers’ needs today.

“They [customers] would be more willing to try an EV out if they knew it was simple and cost-effective to switch back, if needed.”

Last month, Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer research showed that over four in ten UK fleets have not started preparing for the government’s deadline to stop sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.