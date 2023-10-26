Young drivers are being priced out of the EV market due to insurers’ outdated attitudes, lower salaries and high front-end prices of vehicles, rather than being encouraged, as the EV drivers of the future, to join in the electric revolution.

That’s the view of Andrew Leech, managing director and founder of Tamworth-based fleet management specialist, Fleet Evolution, which specialises in EV salary sacrifice schemes for businesses of all sizes.

Research in the last 12 months has shown that an overwhelming majority of drivers under the age of 25 (77%) would like to go electric but see cost as the main barrier to making the transition from fossil fuels.

A study into EV adoption in the UK, for example, published in association with a consortium of leading automotive experts, revealed that despite current adoption being higher among older drivers, younger drivers aged 25-34 are the most likely to consider an EV as their next vehicle.

But the same study also showed that younger drivers were more likely than older drivers to perceive costs of driving an EV to be higher than petrol and diesel vehicles.

Andrew Leech said: “Salary sacrifice still remains the most effective way for young drivers to join the electric revolution. But the odds are really stacked against them at the moment; we need to make it easier for them to join, not more difficult.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“One significant barrier is the cost of insurance. Many insurers still have outdated attitudes to the risk associated with running EVs. Yes, they are more powerful and repair costs are higher. But they are also equipped with the latest advances in driver assistance systems, which make accidents far less likely.

“We have experienced a 70% lower incident rate on our all-electric fleet compared to the previous ICE vehicles, and yet our own insurance costs have risen.

“Fleet insurers typically won’t provide cover for drivers under the age of 25. And, on our own policy, no-one under the age of 30 is allowed to drive a standard Tesla Model 3, which is bizarre when you think about it!

“But, until we see a major change in insurers’ attitudes, it would seem that EVs are destined to incur higher insurance premiums than ICE equivalents,” added Leech.

Another major barrier facing younger drivers was the salary level at which an EV became affordable through a salary sacrifice scheme.

“We calculate the cut-off point for effective participation to be around £26,000 a year, which may still be higher than many younger employees are currently earning. We have long advocated removing the minimum living wage restriction on salary sacrifice scheme as employees are being barred from the type of vehicles they desperately want and need – especially those living in ULEZ areas such as Greater London or Birmingham,” he said.

Fleet Evolution has campaigned to have the rules governing salary sacrifice and the lowest paid amended, arguing that the current laws discriminate against the very people they are designed to protect.

Under the existing rules, no employee can enter into a salary sacrifice scheme for assets of any kind, be they cars, bikes, pensions or healthcare, if by doing so the arrangement takes their take-home pay below the National Living Wage (NLW).

“We would like Government to make a minor adjustment to the current rules with a caveat which states that the NLW threshold remains in force, unless the employee opts for and agrees to a beneficial salary sacrifice arrangement which takes them below that level,” said Leech.

The final barrier to EV adoption for younger drivers was the high front-end price of current EVs on the market, although Leech did acknowledge that prices were coming down, especially as more Chinese manufacturers entered the market. Used prices also remained high typically.

“Prices for new EVs are currently £25-27,000 at the bottom end of the market, while in the used car market, a typical eight-year-old Renault Zoe is still £6,000. So, prices still represent a barrier to entry to the electric car market,” he said.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up