Everrati and W Motors join forces. Source: Shutterstock.com

Everrati has announced a strategic partnership with luxury hypercar manufacturer and mobility solutions provider W Motors.

By joining forces, the two companies will bring together their vehicle design and engineering expertise to further the development and manufacturing of bespoke electric vehicles across multiple sectors in the Middle East and beyond.

The collaboration will see W Motors become Everrati’s manufacturing partner for the region, enabling the production of its electrified portfolio to take place in Dubai, expanding Everrati’s global footprint, enabling it to meet soaring international demand.

In turn, Everrati, through its Powered by Everrati B2B division, will develop and supply advanced electric powertrain solutions for W Motors for upcoming zero-emission vehicles. Thanks to its unique blend of proprietary EV technology combined with in-house expertise, Powered by Everrati enables B2B clients to rapidly bring almost any type of specialist electric vehicle to life, leveraging proven, flexible, scalable premium electric powertrain and software technologies.

Everrati will also establish an Expertise Centre in the Middle East region, located within W Motors’ n automotive factory in Dubai

Everrati Founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce this strategic partnership with W Motors, a company that has not only rapidly established itself as a leading luxury hypercar manufacturer, but also a pioneer in sustainable bespoke mobility solutions. This agreement will enable Everrati to expand our footprint in the Middle East, a key market for our redefined and electrified icons, while at the same time allowing W Motors to leverage our in-house developed, OEM-grade advanced electric powertrain technologies for its future vehicles.”

W Motors Chairman, Founder & CEO, Ralph R. Debbas added: “For more than a decade now, W Motors has garnered a reputation as a leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of the world’s most luxurious and desirable hypercars. Such vehicles are in our blood and fuel our collective passion, but we also have one eye firmly on the future of mobility.

“Everrati’s electrified icons and its proprietary powertrains set new standards, we are proud to partner with such a trailblazing brand, playing a key role in its further expansion in the Middle East and beyond, at the same time taking advantage of its technical expertise to support W Motors’ growth in the creation of bespoke electric vehicles, across both the luxury and sustainable mobility sectors. This partnership will also give us an opportunity to explore electric vehicle options for the GHIATH Program, developed in partnership with Dubai Police and that falls under our security and defence division.”