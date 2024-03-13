Credit: Shutterstock.com

The myth about poor electric car reliability has been busted, according to data from one of the UK’s leading breakdown providers.

Contrary to common perceptions, EVs are 59% less likely to require a breakdown call-out than ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

“Our figures show electric cars ranging from new to 10-years old are 59% less prone to breakdowns than ICE cars,” says Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue. “This might surprise some motorists, but with more than a million EVs now on the UK’s roads it shows drivers can choose an EV confident that they are less likely to be stranded at the roadside.”

Lee Puffett adds: “The hurdle to buying an EV of any age is more psychological than real for most buyers looking to make the switch from ICE to electric power. EV batteries are not like the ones in your mobile phone or laptop – they retain far more of their charge capacity to give you plenty of driving range. However, you still need to look after the 12-volt battery to avoid one of the most common causes of call-outs.”

The 12-volt battery powers the same functions as petrol and diesel cars, such as the dashboard which enables the vehicle to start, as well as lights and wipers.

The good news is, from Start Rescue’s own data, EVs are less likely to suffer from a flat battery call-out than petrol or diesel cars. For EVs, this accounts for 23.7% of call-outs compared to 29.7% for petrol and diesel. Regular use keeps the 12-volt battery in good condition and avoids breakdown call-outs as EVs still need this system to open the doors and start.

