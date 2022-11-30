FCA Automotive Services expands UK business with CAKE partnership

FCA Automotive Services is a unit of FCA Bank. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Financing services provider FCA Automotive Services is expanding its UK operations by partnering with the electric motorbike brand, CAKE.

As part of the collaboration, FCA Automotive Services will act as the new captive finance provider for the Swedish e-motorbike brand.

The financing services provider will offer Hire Purchase terms and Personal Contract Plans on CAKE models.

FCA Automotive Services senior marketing manager Christian Gorton said: “Our financing solutions are designed to simplify the purchase process for customers, and our range of Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Plan (PCP) terms will make the latest range of CAKE electric motorbikes even more accessible – for work or pleasure.”

The news was announced at the London EV Show, where CAKE’s delivery, off-road, and commuter bikes were on display at the FCA Automotive Services booth.

FCA Automotive Services is a unit of FCA Bank, which claims to have around 100 years of experience in car financing.

With a variety of sale, lease, and insurance offerings for new and used models, FCA Bank is the sole retail finance provider for Lotus in the UK and nine other European regions.

Building on the latest UK partnership, FCA Bank expects to form similar agreements in other European markets where it is present.

In addition, Drivalia, a new mobility solutions provider from the FCA Bank, made its UK debut at the London EV Show, following the launch at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022. Drivalia succeeds Leasys Rent and will offer an array of mobility solutions, from automobile subscriptions and rentals for all durations to electric car sharing.