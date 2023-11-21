With fines starting at £60 and doubling for each subsequent transgression, the cost of entering Glasgow’s LEZ in a non-compliant vehicle can be eye-watering. The latest data published by Glasgow City Council revealed a rising number of full-penalty fines (£960) had been issued in September. Figures showed 89 vehicles received the maximum fine that month, imposed when the exact vehicle is penalised for the fifth time.

The same fines will be issued as Scotland rolls out its LEZ plans in 2024. Dundee will commence enforcement on 30 May 2024 while Edinburgh and Aberdeen will wait until1 June 2024 to introduce the plan.

Tandem Motor Finance, which is committed to helping people to transition to greener motoring, supports measures such as the LEZ, which improve air quality and reduce pollution. However, as the Managing Director, Dave Briggs, observes, supporting and educating people who transgress with information about making the transition to greener motoring has to be part of the process;

“Scotland’s made strides in supporting decarbonising vehicles, but not everyone understands the LEZ message. At launch, even Glasgow City Council failed to ensure all its fleet was compliant. We may be four months on, but the message here and arguably for the forthcoming LEZs across Scotland needs to be communicated.

“While fines present the ‘stick’ to promote greener motoring, we’re keen Glasgow City Council, as well as other councils, provide a ‘carrot’ of information to help educate people about the move to environmentally friendly vehicles – including this with the fine notice is an ideal way of communicating the message.”

The number of repeat offenders reinforces Tandem’s call for education:

1,863 people had a second fine of £120 issued

482 third fine offenders faced a fine of £240 applied

A fourth fine of £480 was issued to 164 people

Finally, a fifth fine of £960 for HGV and coaches was handed out 111 times

He concludes: “Much in the way that speed awareness courses have helped people to avoid speeding fines in other parts of the UK, such a course could be developed to support drivers. Tandem is already providing information to consumers, but we would welcome the opportunity to contribute to a wider program, and I’m sure we would be joined by other parts of the motor retailing community.”