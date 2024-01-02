Fleet Assist has promoted Nikos Kotrozos to the new role of supply chain director.
This follows Nikos leading a record year of engagement and performance levels from Fleet Assist’s 5,200-strong garage network.
According to a statement by the company, Nikos has been with Fleet Assist for the past 12 months as head of all supplier relationships, and has led the garage network to increased performance levels whilst ensuring the network continues to develop to meet the needs of its customers as they continue their EV journey.
This includes launching a mobile service network of 350 plus mobile technicians in addition to the 5,200 physical garages and a new garage audit service which provides a forensic overview of individual garages based on their capabilities, facilities and services offered.
Vincent St Claire commented: “The changes have been vast since Nikos joined the company and reflect the skills of our network team in an ever-changing SMR environment.”
“We look forward to a busy and productive 2024 where the plan is to continue to innovate in the world of SMR for leasing and rental company fleets and their drivers,” he added.
