B-ON, a global provider of EV financing and fleet electrification based in Luxembourg, has appointed Joerg Hofmann as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), the company said in a statement.

Hofmann will be responsible for developing and scaling the company’s existing vehicle production globally.

He will oversee all related business areas, including sales, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, and engineering, in addition to supervising B-ON’s business in Europe and the Americas.

Hofmann will take over as COO from co-founder and longtime EV executive Bruno Lambert, who takes up a new Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) position for B–ON.

In his new role, Lambert will lead overall corporate strategy and focus on future product and service development in addition to the company’s Asian operations. The two will share duties as co-Presidents.

Prior to joining B-ON, Hofmann served three and a half years as chief executive at Geely subsidiary London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), where he led the transition of the iconic British black taxi brand from diesel to electrically-powered vehicles, including the company’s first electric van.

Before taking the reins at LEVC, he held several senior and chief executive roles within Audi AG, including Executive Director of Asia Pacific, Managing Director of Audi Australia, Managing Director of Audi Retail Germany, and most recently CEO and President of Audi Brazil.

Hofmann began his career in product management and sales with General Motors, in Germany and Japan.

“Over the past few months, I have thoroughly examined every aspect of B-ON’s business,” said Joerg Hofmann, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of B–ON. “I came away deeply impressed with the team and the absolute gem they acquired last year, in both their vehicle product and advanced software abilities. There is no one else in the commercial vehicle space today who can match their experience or unique capabilities. I couldn’t be more confident and excited for the future of the company.”

“The confidence and cooperation of seasoned industry leaders like Joerg is a huge testament to our business,” said Stefan Krause, Founder, Chairman and CEO of B-ON. “His meticulous analysis of our operations and capabilities led him to conclude that what we’ve been saying all along is true—we’re completely different from anyone else in this space. Joerg’s deep relationships and extensive experiences in the industry are an invaluable addition to our already stellar team, and we are thrilled to welcome him on board.”

