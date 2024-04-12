Credit: Shutterstock.com

GWM ORA has launched a new in-house battery inspection and evaluation initiative to support its existing aftersales operations and third-party repairers in the UK.

This newly formed, dedicated technical team will provide field-based assistance, offering manufacturer guidance on the status and repairability of traction batteries after a reported customer collision or accident.

GWM ORA hopes this new initiative will decrease unnecessary wastage of batteries after very minor accidents, which may have only caused cosmetic damage to the vehicle.

GWM ORA technical experts will provide a full assessment and report on the status of the battery, and if required, make the necessary arrangements to transport the vehicle safely and then refurbish it to manufacturer standards.

In the UK, GWM ORA is supported by the well-established distributor partner, International Motors Limited (IML), which has a long history of supporting a host of automotive brands across all areas of business including aftersales, import, marketing, parts stocking, sales and more.

With this in mind, GWM ORA UK has full use of IML’s comprehensive network of operations that is already well suited to support its new battery assessment and refurbishment initiative.

With in-house workshops and logistics centres up and down the UK and its own field-based technical teams, the new initiative has been implemented quickly and can be accessed now via the GWM ORA UK aftersales team.

Toby Marshall, Managing Director, GWM ORA UK said: “Launching a new brand in the UK is no easy task, but for us it has been a little more straightforward as we sit within the International Motors Infrastructure.

This means we benefit from the groups parts stocking facilities, vehicle and parts logistics, technical know-how as well as other essential resources. Using that infrastructure, we’re taking further steps to provide even more support to our key stakeholders, such as this new battery initiative.”

GWM ORA’s new battery initiative will also complement its products strong environmental credentials, with less batteries going to unnecessary waste due to lack of technical information or the perceived inability to repair.

Earlier this year, GWM ORA’s first product, ORA 03, was awarded top marks by Green NCAP, an independent testing initiative which measures cars on their efficiency and environmental impact. With an average test score of 97% ORA 03 comfortably achieved a 5 star Green rating and has subsequently been announced as the winner of the Green NCAP ‘Small Family Car’ and ‘Full Electric Car’ categories.

GWM ORA now has two model variants of ORA 03 on sale in the UK, PURE+ and PRO+; naming conventions that have recently been announced as part of a wider brand strategy update.

Available to lease from just £239* a month, ORA 03 PURE+ comes equipped with a high level of specification as standard, including: a 48kWh battery with 193 miles of WLTP range, wireless phone charging, facial recognition, electric front seats, app integration and ‘Hello ORA’ intelligent voice assistance.

ORA 03 PRO+ offers an upgraded 63kWh battery with 260 miles of WLTP range with an enhanced level of comfort features. Available to lease from £275** a month, customers can enjoy features like heated, cooled and massage front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, powered gesture tailgate, rear privacy glass and advanced automatic parking assistance.

GWM ORA has recently achieved a key sales milestone with 1,000 vehicles now on UK roads, achieved in just over one year of operations. Additionally, the brand has focused extensively on growing its core retail infrastructure in 2023 with 18 trusted retail partners now on board.