Stephen James Group sells more than 6,000 new and used cars each year. Credit: Hedin Mobility Group.

Hedin Automotive, a subsidiary to Hedin Mobility Group, has expanded its presence in the UK with the acquisition of Stephen James Group, an authorised BMW and MINI automotive retailer.

Under the deal announced in July 2023, Hedin Automotive acquired all shares in Stephen James Group which operates five BMW and three MINI Centres located in Enfield, Woolwich, Bromley, Ruxley and a city retail outlet in Blackheath.

Stephen James Group offers automotive services, including new and used car sales, aftersales support, servicing, and repairs.

Employing about 400 people, Stephen James Group sells more than 6,000 new and used cars each year.

With the completion of the deal, Hedin Mobility Group now represents BMW, MINI, Mercedes-Benz and smart in the UK. It now has a total of 14 sales points and nine workshops within the Greater London Area.

Hedin said the UK retail activities of Hedin Mobility Group will now be organised in two separate subsidiaries – Stephen James Automotive (BMW and MINI) and Hedin Automotive London (Mercedes-Benz and smart).

Hedin Mobility Group founder and Anders Hedin CEO said: “We extend a warm welcome to our new dedicated and skilled co-workers within Stephen James to Hedin Mobility Group. By adding these BMW and MINI businesses to our current Mercedes-Benz operations, we stand on a foundation of leading brands, first-class retailers, and outstanding staff. This gives us excellent conditions for success and further growth in the important UK market.”