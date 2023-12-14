The UK motor insurance market is expected to record its worst performing year since 2010 this year, according to EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results.

A net combined ratio (NCR) of 114.6% is now forecast for motor insurers in 2023 – up from 108.5% forecast in June – despite premiums rising by 25% over the course of the year. The losses are driven by high inflation and rising material costs having a more determinantal impact on balance sheets than initially anticipated, and more frequent claims.

Cost pressures and high damage claims levels are expected to continue into 2024, and insurers are likely to face another challenging year. However, premium rate increases this year should start to make a material difference, and EY predicts an NCR of 100.4% next year.

Rising insurance premiums present potential further headwinds for consumer demand in UK auto sector

David Borland, EY UK & Ireland Automotive Leader, said: “Insurance premiums rising amid ongoing cost of living pressures could present a challenging headwind to the auto sector’s bid to ramp up consumer demand. The industry’s recent growth has been underpinned by fleet sales, with private demand faltering, which could be exacerbated by the rising cost of insurance. Whilst managing these pressures, insurers should be mindful of the transformation in the auto industry, including the transition to alternative forms of powertrain, new technology and lower residual values creating new risks to navigate.”

Martina Neary, UK Insurance Leader at EY, comments: “The last two years have been amongst the most difficult the motor insurance sector has faced in recent times. The culmination of high inflation, growing material and labour costs, supply chain issues, pricing reforms, and changing driving habits post-pandemic has resulted in the sector recording consecutive years of losses – with 2023 recording the highest loss in over a decade.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“While economic challenges are expected to ease in 2024, headwinds for both insurers and consumers will remain. This means 2024 will be a balancing act for UK insurers. However, the sector remains focused on doing the right thing, and will continue to support consumers while managing costs carefully. In addition, insurers should continue pursuing tech and sustainability transformation, and keeping pace with regulatory change – with IFRS17 and Consumer Duty being particular focuses into next year.”

Premiums increased by 25% in 2023

Cost pressures and sustained high inflation are driving an increase in premium rates, and consumers will have seen their premiums rise by up to 25% over the course of this year – a rise of £118 on average per policy. A further rise of 10% is forecast in 2024 (£58 per policy on average).

Martina Neary concludes: “While many consumers expected premiums to rise, the level and pace of the increase is much higher and sharper than many expected. The current economic environment is of course difficult for both consumers and for firms but as inflation starts to fall back, conditions for consumers and insurers alike should improve.”

Cost-of-living growing in concern for motor dealers