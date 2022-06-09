British motor finance firm iVendi sets up new units in France and Spain

UK-based motor finance and online retailing software provider iVendi has established new business units in France and Spain to grow its international footprint.

As part of the overseas expansion, the firm has also made major appointments in the new markets.

The firm has appointed Nicolas Lacker-Stuhl as the country director in France. Earlier, he held the same role at ViveLaCar in France and Benelux.

He previously also worked with NLS Consulting as a car subscription expert and held several roles at BMW Group, including business development manager for the Asia Pacific and Africa.

The company iVendi has named Alvaro Montero as the country director for Spain.

Montero brings experience of working as a country manager for Modix International, and marketing manager at PagaTodo.

Previously, he also served as the CEO and partner at NiquelChrome Digital Marketing and was an MBA professor at IE Business School in Madrid.

iVendi chief commercial officer Darren Sinclair said: “Establishing these business units and appointing country directors in France and Spain are important staging posts in our international expansion plans.

“Nicolas and Alvaro are both highly capable and experienced and will enable us to support our partners and clients using their extensive knowledge of automotive retail and finance, as well as promoting our market-leading technology and digital solutions.

“Motor manufacturers, lenders, digital marketplaces and dealers are all keen to put in place connected retail solutions to meet changing consumer demands and iVendi is in a strong position to support and deliver their ambitions and consumer expectations.”

In November 2021, the firm appointed Sinclair as the first chief commercial officer to support its growth plans.