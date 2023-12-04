Jana Jones has been named senior vice president (SVP) of sales, marketing and communications at iVendi.
She will lead the company’s sales, marketing and customer excellence teams, developing and implementing commercial strategies based on its corporate goals and objectives, as well as becoming part of its executive leadership team, according to a statement.
Jones first joined iVendi in late 2020, having held several marketing roles in both the tourism and technology sectors during the previous decade. Earlier this year, she became a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.
She said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved at iVendi over the last three years and am looking forward to helping the company progress further in my new SVP role. It’s a very exciting moment to be involved here, building both internationally and domestically on our previous successes.”
Darren Sinclair, chief commercial officer at iVendi, added: “Jana has made valuable contributions since joining our company and significantly advanced our marketing and commercial strategies. Her insights, including marketing expertise, commercial acumen and strategic vision, have been instrumental in our success.
“As part of this promotion, Jana will take on a commercial leadership role which demonstrates our confidence in her capabilities. Her appointment signifies a collective step towards realising our organisational goals and reinforces our commitment to sustained growth and excellence.”
