KGM Motors UK has revealed a growth initiative by incorporating KGM Birmingham into its dealer network.
A division of All Electric Garages Group, KGM Birmingham joins the franchise with a history dating back to 1917 when All Electric Garages Group operated one of the first electric-pumped petrol stations. The dealership is at 1-3 Woodthorpe Road, Birmingham, B14 6EE.
KGM Global (formerly KGM Motor Company) is a Korean car manufacturer specialising in 4x4s, SUVs, MPVs and pick-up trucks.
Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome KGM Birmingham to our franchise. Their wealth of experience, automotive expertise, and commitment to customer service make them an exceptional addition to our network. The professionalism exhibited by their team perfectly aligns with our values, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating to ensure customer satisfaction.”
The KGM Birmingham showroom offers state-of-the-art facilities, providing customers with a comfortable environment featuring a hospitality area with complimentary refreshments and free Wi-Fi. Visitors can explore the multiple-award-winning model lineup, including popular vehicles such as the Rexton, Musso, Korando, Korando e-Motion, and Tivoli. Furthermore, KGM provides aftersales centres offering servicing, MOT, repairs, and approved parts.
Formerly known as SsangYong Motors UK, KGM Motors boasts a product portfolio highlighted by the recent launch of Torres in a 1.5 petrol variant, with the Torres EVX pure-electric variant set to follow in March.
Jason Pickerill, Group Managing Director at KGM Birmingham, said: “Our collaboration with KGM marks an exciting opportunity and a new chapter for us. With our extensive history and longstanding family ownership since 1967, we take pride in delivering high-quality, reliable KGM products in a welcoming, pressure-free environment. We invite KGM Birmingham customers to explore our comprehensive range of new and pre-owned KGM vehicles and experience firsthand the excellence that sets us apart as your trusted KGM dealer.”