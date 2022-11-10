Dealers turn to technology to offset rising costs, says MAD Devs

MAD Devs CEO David Boyce. Credit: MAD Devs.

MAD Devs, an automotive software solutions provider, has said that dealers are turning to technology to counter the surging cost of business.

The software vendor claims that it has formed partnerships with 800 dealers as management teams look to cut operating costs.

MAD Devs counts dealers such as Caffyns, Jacksons, Ray Chapman Motors, TJ Vickers, JT Hughes and Riverside Motor Group as its customers.

Services offered by MAD Devs include a document storage platform, called iStoreDOCS and iTrackLEADS, which allows clients to respond, allocate and measure sales enquiries.

MAD Devs has also launched iConnect, which connects dealers and customers following the sale of a vehicle.

MAD Devs CEO David Boyce said: “Dealers are facing a myriad of challenges from rising energy costs to staff shortages and supply chain issues. We work with our dealers to ensure they understand and optimise the cost and efficiency savings available to them from digital transformation.

“It is about working smarter, not harder, to deliver a better customer experience, which in turn drives revenues across their business.”

In Australia, where MAD Devs’ technology is offered by international partners, three dealer groups are using the firm’s solutions.

Boyce concluded: “The retail landscape is undergoing an omnichannel shift. When buying a car, it is estimated the average consumer has around 900 distinct touchpoints that span websites, advertising, CRM systems, and in-showroom technology.

“We are building the tools and continuing to innovate to ensure dealers can manage this data effectively to operate more efficiently.”