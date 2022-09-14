Mad Devs establishes new global technology hub in Leeds

Mad Devs will hire up to 10 people over the coming months. Credit: Mad Devs.

Mad Devs, a UK-based automotive software solutions company, has set up a new global technology hub in Leeds.

The hub will be used by the company to fast-track ‘innovation’ and better service automotive retailers in the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Mad Devs, which develops enterprise-level software solutions, will hire up to 10 people over the coming months for its IT and support team.

The technology hub will focus on developing new digital tools that will allow motor retailers to benefit from digital transformation.

Mad Devs chief technical officer Adrian Favill said: “Leeds is home to our technical and account management teams. The city has a wealth of digital talent that will support our plans to develop an ecosystem of tools that help automotive retailers operate more efficiently and deliver a better customer experience.”

The hub will house data experts, developers and automotive analysts who will be responsible to develop software and integrations for the global market.

Mad Devs is said to support more than 600 dealers across the UK. It also operates a document storage platform, dubbed iStoreDOCS.

The company’s aggregator software iTrackLEADS helps dealers respond, allocate and measure sales enquiries.

The company recently launched iConnect to connect dealers with their customers post-sale.

It has also rolled out a Handover Module within the iConnect customer management system, which creates a centralised handover calendar with round-the-clock access.