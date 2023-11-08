MAD Devs has promoted Daniel Rea to the new role of sales director to support its international growth plans.
Daniel has worked in automotive software for a number of years and supported retailers across the UK. He has worked at MAD Devs for over three years in business development.
He will work closely with the UK team and international partners to lead the continued expansion of MAD Devs as it rolls out its iStoreDOCS, iTrackLEADS and iConnect platforms.
Commenting on his new role, Daniel Rea, said: “The team is growing as we drive innovation for automotive retailers around the world. I’m excited to lead the sales effort for the company as we continue to evolve and take the next steps to help dealers manage the challenges of omnichannel retail.”
The UK-based automotive technology company now operates at 1,500 sites around the world. It helps dealers in several areas, from increasing sales conversion rates to ensuring compliance procedures are followed.
David Boyce, CEO at MAD Devs, said: “Dan brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He plays an integral part in the continued growth of the business and has a deep understanding of the issues that dealers face on a daily basis. We continue to build our customer base of retailers and manufacturers in the UK and new markets around the world.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData