The MG 4 and Skoda Enyaq are the best new cars on sale, according to The Car Expert’s new third-generation Expert Rating Index.
The Expert Rating Index has been completely overhauled by The Car Expert to provide consumers with a new and used car ratings system.
According to a statement by the company, while the previous scorecard was unique in the sector, the Expert Rating Index is now significantly more advanced and incorporates gold-standard data covering all aspects of cars on sale in the UK.
It uses cutting-edge techniques and algorithms to form an even more comprehensive rating, cementing The Car Expert’s reputation for independent and impartial buying advice.
After crunching tens of millions of data points for every major car brand, the MG 4 and Skoda Enyaq emerged with identical scores in every key category.
The third-generation Expert Rating Index puts more emphasis on car ownership rather than just driving impressions. Extensive data covering safety, efficiency, reliability, future values and running costs are now factored in, alongside its unique media rating which the original Index used to generate an unbiased assessment of vehicles on sale in the UK.
The additional data provides even more insight for used car buyers, who have historically had less information available to them when looking for a car. Using a used car algorithm for vehicles up to five years old, The Car Expert has calculated that the best used car on the market in 2024 is the Volkswagen Golf.
According to the statement, The Car Expert helps hundreds of thousands of consumers to choose the right car every year. Using independently verified data sources from partner organisations, the new Index will help buyers to choose the right car for them – vital during a cost-of-living squeeze.
Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, said: “The third-generation Expert Rating Index is the latest step of our ongoing mission to keep improving the world’s best car rating tool. We’re extremely proud to announce this massive upgrade.
“There is nothing else like it. Even outside of the automotive industry, I have not seen a ratings system that incorporates the level of detail and sophistication that we have delivered.
“My team and I have had some very long nights over the last few months, working to ensure the Expert Rating Index is the very best it can be. We look forward to millions of UK car buyers benefitting from its recommendations.”
