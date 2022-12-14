Mobilize Lease&Co will develop usage-based offerings. Credit: Dariusz Sankowski from Pixabay.

France-based Mobilize Financial Services has announced the creation of a new leasing subsidiary, called Mobilize Lease&Co.

The new division is aimed at accelerating the development of operating lease offers to meet the new mobility needs of its customers.

Mobilize Lease&Co will develop usage-based offerings that include leasing solutions as well as fleet management services via vehicle connectivity.

Mobilize Financial Services plans to leverage its current operating lease offers to gradually extend Mobilize Lease&Co’s offerings to Europe and Latin America.

The solutions offered by the new entity will be available to both retail and corporate customers, which include small and medium fleets, large accounts as well as mobility operators in France and abroad.

Mobilize Financial Services CEO João Leandro said: “With the creation of Mobilize Lease&Co, Mobilize Financial Services joins the Renault Group ‘s strategy to move from selling vehicles to selling kilometres and supports the sales of our automotive partners.

“Thanks to Mobilize Lease&Co, its customers will benefit from an all-in-one leasing package with the services that best meet their car usage, whether for a new, a used, a combustion or an electric vehicle.”

By 2030, Mobilize Lease&Co hopes to have a fleet of one million vehicles, up from 350,000 at the end of 2022.

To achieve this, Mobilize Lease&Co will operate under a common brand across all markets, deploy technologies to offer mobility solutions and form partnerships.

In addition, the firm has created a new team led by Enrico Rossini , who is stepping in as VP of Mobilize Lease&Co and joining the executive committee of Mobilize Financial Services.

Rossini’s team comprises experts in marketing, business development, service pricing, residual value modelling and remarketing, who have been working on development products.