Online searches for used cars over the festive period are expected to bounce in the days following Christmas Day, providing a welcome boost for dealers with up-to-date stock listings.

Research by MOTORS of Christmas search trends data, dating back to 2018, shows traffic easing off from the end of November to 25 December.

Activity then bounces back immediately with average Boxing Day searches 38% higher than Christmas Day and up 20% on Christmas Eve.

However, the data reveals the 27 December as the key date in the seasonal calendar with used car searches leaping 67% ahead of Christmas Day and 46% up on Christmas Eve.

Searches then typically build daily before dipping on New Year’s Eve and then growing steadily through January.

Lucy Tugby, Marketing Director of MOTORS, said: “Our data reveals just how quickly consumers take a break from their seasonal celebrations to research their next used car purchase”.

“December is a challenging month for used car sales. However, search traffic is still relatively high during the first two weeks before easing and then bouncing back strongly from Boxing Day and growing daily thereafter. We don’t expect this festive break to be any different.

“Dealers tempted to hold off from advertising new stock until after the holiday period will undoubtedly be missing out on sales opportunities. Instead, it’s vital they spend the run-up to Christmas ensuring vehicles are prepared for sale and all online listings are up to date to maximise on rising search activity and get 2024 off to a positive start,” said Tugby.

