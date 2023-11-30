MOTORS has signed a two-year headline sponsorship agreement with the British Motor Show.

The annual event, which attracted nearly 60,000 visitors this summer, returns to Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on 15-18 August 2024.

This will be the first live event sponsorship for the newly rebranded MOTORS, with the investment encompassing a high-profile promotional campaign over the coming months.

The show is set to deliver a dynamic mix of live entertainment, interactive displays, the latest tech and driving experiences, as well as the chance to see the latest cars and supercars, alongside popular classics.

A new attraction for 2024 will be the MOTORS Dealer Showcase, where visitors will have the opportunity to view and buy used cars displayed by participating dealers.

In addition, the MOTORS Family Zone is set to be a popular destination for future generation buyers with a variety of free family-friendly and fun interactive activities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

MOTORS Marketing Director Lucy Tugby said: “MOTORS’ headline sponsorship of the British Motor Show marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership which will celebrate all things automotive, connect dealers with customers and create a fun way for families to explore their car buying options.

“Our investment extends beyond the event itself. We are committing to year-round high-profile activities to drive awareness of the show, while supporting our dealer partners by growing the new consumer-facing MOTORS brand.

“As the show’s official used search partner, MOTORS will also help buyers – before, during and after the event – to discover how to get the most from their online searches and drive leads to dealer listings.

“We are excited by the potential this partnership offers, bringing together the UK’s fastest growing automotive event for families and our trusted and friendly platform which helps buyers understand all they need to know about car search.”

The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with MOTORS and believe with their support we can take the British Motor Show to the next level.

“It’s great to be working with such an engaged and forward-thinking team; we already have some fantastic new content and ideas planned for 2024.

“A key element behind this partnership is that MOTORS already supports many of the brands displaying at the show, so it is as much about helping bring car buyers and brands together as it is about an amazing day of automotive fun.

“Since launching the show in 2021 we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming over 150,000 visitors through the doors in what is now an established annual family event in the middle of the school holidays.

“Our 2024 show will be bigger and better than ever before with more vehicle manufacturers, dealers and suppliers exhibiting and more cars for visitors to see, touch, drive and even buy.”