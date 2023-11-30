MOTORS has signed a two-year headline sponsorship agreement with the British Motor Show.
The annual event, which attracted nearly 60,000 visitors this summer, returns to Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on 15-18 August 2024.
This will be the first live event sponsorship for the newly rebranded MOTORS, with the investment encompassing a high-profile promotional campaign over the coming months.
The show is set to deliver a dynamic mix of live entertainment, interactive displays, the latest tech and driving experiences, as well as the chance to see the latest cars and supercars, alongside popular classics.
A new attraction for 2024 will be the MOTORS Dealer Showcase, where visitors will have the opportunity to view and buy used cars displayed by participating dealers.
In addition, the MOTORS Family Zone is set to be a popular destination for future generation buyers with a variety of free family-friendly and fun interactive activities.
MOTORS Marketing Director Lucy Tugby said: “MOTORS’ headline sponsorship of the British Motor Show marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership which will celebrate all things automotive, connect dealers with customers and create a fun way for families to explore their car buying options.
“Our investment extends beyond the event itself. We are committing to year-round high-profile activities to drive awareness of the show, while supporting our dealer partners by growing the new consumer-facing MOTORS brand.
“As the show’s official used search partner, MOTORS will also help buyers – before, during and after the event – to discover how to get the most from their online searches and drive leads to dealer listings.
“We are excited by the potential this partnership offers, bringing together the UK’s fastest growing automotive event for families and our trusted and friendly platform which helps buyers understand all they need to know about car search.”
The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with MOTORS and believe with their support we can take the British Motor Show to the next level.
“It’s great to be working with such an engaged and forward-thinking team; we already have some fantastic new content and ideas planned for 2024.
“A key element behind this partnership is that MOTORS already supports many of the brands displaying at the show, so it is as much about helping bring car buyers and brands together as it is about an amazing day of automotive fun.
“Since launching the show in 2021 we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming over 150,000 visitors through the doors in what is now an established annual family event in the middle of the school holidays.
“Our 2024 show will be bigger and better than ever before with more vehicle manufacturers, dealers and suppliers exhibiting and more cars for visitors to see, touch, drive and even buy.”